For any Moliner, it’s hard not to hold our heads higher and pump out our chests because of what the Moline High School Basketball Team just accomplished by winning for the very first time, the Illinois State Basketball Championship Title.

Moline is a much better community today because of this achievement! Not because of what physically exists, but because how we feel about our hometown.

This group of young men led by superb coaches has taught us much about persevering, tenacity, leadership & teamwork.

Yes, this is just a game, but more importantly it’s about people, young people. Young people who care deeply for each other, and young people who care greatly for their community!

These young men demonstrated through the game of basketball that we are stronger when we work together, cheer together and hope together to achieve the unthinkable.

Leave it to our youth to demonstrate and to inspire pride and passion in all of us!

I know I have an extra stride in my step today due to a bunch of hometown boys putting a round ball into a basket because they went far beyond the game to prove out that their dreams indeed can be achieved which should motivate all of us to aspire to follow their lead and never stop chasing our dreams!

Jim Bowman

Des Moines