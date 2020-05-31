Letter: Money over life
topical

Letter: Money over life

{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes a big deal of her pro-life credentials. However, as Iowans’ bodies pile up from the ravages of COVID-19, she opens businesses where we eat and meet before adequate testing and contact tracing are available. Money over life, it seems. The governor needs to clarify for herself what she means by pro-life. Or does she simply define it according to what constituency she wishes to please?

Gary Heath

Clinton

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No words

Thank you Barb Ickes for such a thorough May 19th story on Dr. Dorothy Gildea’s little corner of sweetness in the Village of East Davenport. A…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Doubtful validity

A recent letter to the editor addressed the writer's concern over voting. Near the end of the letter the writer referred to having obtained some of his information from Breibart News. That makes me question the validity of his views. I'm surprised that he didn't also dredge up something from Fox News.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News