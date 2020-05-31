Letter: Money over life

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes a big deal of her pro-life credentials. However, as Iowans’ bodies pile up from the ravages of COVID-19, she opens businesses where we eat and meet before adequate testing and contact tracing are available. Money over life, it seems. The governor needs to clarify for herself what she means by pro-life. Or does she simply define it according to what constituency she wishes to please?
Gary Heath
Clinton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!