Letter: Money, Party, shouldn't influence primaries

Every few days I receive a multipage, glitzy, and obviously quite “pricey” flyer from the “Friends of Jeffrey D. Deppe,” supporting Mr. Deppe’s candidacy. This inordinately expensive mail campaign reminds me too much of what the Stephanie Acri campaign did in the Moline mayor’s race. Not surprisingly, there is a sea of Deppe yard signs in front of the Rock Island Democratic Party’s headquarters. When has it become acceptable for the Party to endorse a candidate before the primary? I suspect there are others, like me, who resent being told, by the Party, who to vote for. There is a lesson to be learned from the Moline mayor’s race — if one tries too hard with too much cash to influence an election, it can be counterproductive! I know it raised my hackles. It still does.