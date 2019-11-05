How do you rid a pest?
In a number of places monkeys are considered a pest. The best way to get rid of them is make a trap. Take a gourd, cut a hole just big enough for the monkey to fit their hand through. Inside you put an object they want — I’ll call it a "prize." Monkeys put their hand through the hole, grab the prize and then try to pull out their hand — but they can’t.
They should realize: Drop the prize and they can go free. Instead, they are so greedy they won’t surrender the prize. The hunter comes along and snatches them up.
To me, the monkey epitomizes the Democrats in their quest to remove a duly elected president for no other reason than they don’t like him. (The House can impeach a president for wearing white socks — they get to decide what an impeachable offense is.) The Democrats' quest began the day Donald Trump won the election. Removal is their "prize." They can’t let go. Like the monkey, their lust for this "prize" is so great that they will do anything regardless of how ridiculous or costly. For over two years and $36 million, the country was in turmoil, then the Mueller report said there was nothing. But Democrats are so consumed with greed (hate?), they can't let go. The rest of the country’s business can go to heck — they must find something. The "hunter" in 2020 will be wearing red.
Reg Shoesmith
Bettendorf