President Donald Trump has promised repeatedly to protect Medicare and Medicaid, the popular health care programs for older and low-income Americans. Last fall he tweeted that "Democrats will destroy your Medicare and I will keep it healthy and well!"
Then came his 2020 budget request. It calls for cutting $500 billion to $800 billion from Medicare in the next 10 years. For Medicaid, Trump’s plan would shift more than $1 trillion to state-run block grants that analysts warned would not keep pace with inflation and certainly not fund the states now calling for Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion.
Even though these budget requests will surely be revised by Congress, they clearly show where Trump’s health care priorities are.
A majority of Americans now want to preserve (and improve) the Affordable Care Act and preserve Medicare and Medicaid. Every Democratic presidential candidate has some plan for improving our health care insurance. Most are based on retaining the ACA benefits and on the principles of Medicare.
If you care about quality, affordable health care for yourself and for your fellow Americans, speak up, support and vote for candidates who are committed to improving, not undermining, our health care system.
Frank Samuelson
Moline