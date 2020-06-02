Letter: More culling than calling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The best and the brightest, both Democrat and Republican, when called to serve in government, have always felt it their duty. This administration has done more culling than calling.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been gutted. The Justice Department has been gutted. The State Department has been gutted. The inspectors general have been fired again and again and again and again and again, leaving no one to guard the "hen house."

Our post World War II alliances paid for with the blood of our yanks are so damaged that Europeans are working on how to protect themselves from us! But worst of all is the utter failure of this administration in dealing with the pandemic, which has cost the horrendous loss of American lives and left our economy in free fall.

Will our democracy survive or will we become another banana republic? We must decide the importance of honesty, integrity, humility and empathy.

Maybe most important is love of the entire country. When reasoning and common sense kicks in, our voting will tell the story. Heaven help us!

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove

