For a fun-packed weekend, June 1st and 2nd, head to Andover, Ill., for the "More Fun on 81" Festival. At the 10-acre Andover Lake Park and surrounding sites, you will find on Saturday: a 5K run/walk benefiting cancer research, craft and vendor market, fishing derby, a variety of food, entertainment, open houses at all historical buildings, games for all ages, antique autos on display, robotic demonstrations and bags tournament benefiting Alzheimer’s research.
On Sunday, there will be breakfast in the park, outdoor community worship service, salute to veterans and a Christian rapper. Locations and times for all events can be found at andovertourism.com/June Festival.
The festival is hosted by the Andover Tourism Council and Andover Village Board.
Ron Peterson, Chairman
Andover Tourism Council