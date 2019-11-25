Letter: More impeachment news

In years past when Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were going through investigations, newspapers published information about the process. I haven't read too much in the Quad-City Times about the impeachment investigative process or the Whistleblower Act.
It would be a public service for the Times to publish how each step of the investigation leads towards impeachment, how it works and what the Whistleblower Act actually is.
You have free articles remaining.
Listening to cable news or even regular news doesn't always give the complete information about processes.
Karen Martin
Davenport