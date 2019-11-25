Letter: More impeachment news

In years past when Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were going through investigations, newspapers published information about the process. I haven't read too much in the Quad-City Times about the impeachment investigative process or the Whistleblower Act.

It would be a public service for the Times to publish how each step of the investigation leads towards impeachment, how it works and what the Whistleblower Act actually is.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Listening to cable news or even regular news doesn't always give the complete information about processes.

Karen Martin

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0