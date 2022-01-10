 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: More life lessons
topical

Letter: More life lessons

Regarding the Dec. 30 John Marx column, I'm a "participation-trophy somebody" who he suggests started the post-game handshake line that he wants to eliminate. His reasons: It's not just a game; the handshake line encourages smart-aleck, snarky remarks, as well as felonious fist fights; it's ridiculous, dangerous and an exercise in phoniness. He states that you can respect your opponent with a simple wave.

Marx admits he was, as a player, a "handshake-line problem waiting to happen", who, although understanding sportsmanship, hard and fair play, apparently had trouble playing clean.

Any coach (below the NBA level) will tell you that sports is a life-lesson classroom. The handshake line is an invaluable exercise. We are often required by our parents/teachers to say, "sorry", against our will. Going through the motions is a necessary practice toward establishing life habits of control, respect, good choices. To expect sincerity in the handshake line is foolish; but to expect a smile and wave to happen is ridiculous.

Newsflash: It is just a game to most participants, with due respect to those few who need sports scholarships to enter college. The ability to hit a three-point shot is useless to the majority of lives, but the handshake line teaches life lessons that coaches across the world profess to want to teach.

Marx's criticism of the handshake line says more about him as a player, who apparently displayed a phony form of sportsmanship, when he played "fair" but not "clean".

By the way, I enjoy John Marx's columns.

Steve Taghon

East Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: In decline

Thanks to federal dollars, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa has a $1 billion dollar surplus in its general account and $1.2 billion i…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No mention

This paper never mentioned what it costs the taxpayers to send the Biden family to their beach house 31 times in 2021, or build a fence around it.

Letters to the Editor

Correction

The Rock Island County Board has approved downsizing to 19 members. An editorial last Sunday mistakenly suggested it would downsize to 15 memb…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Why?

Recently a relative of mine returned home to a hospital bed and special oxygen equipment after being hospitalized for 37 days with Covid-19. H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News