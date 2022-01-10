Letter: More life lessons

Regarding the Dec. 30 John Marx column, I'm a "participation-trophy somebody" who he suggests started the post-game handshake line that he wants to eliminate. His reasons: It's not just a game; the handshake line encourages smart-aleck, snarky remarks, as well as felonious fist fights; it's ridiculous, dangerous and an exercise in phoniness. He states that you can respect your opponent with a simple wave.
Marx admits he was, as a player, a "handshake-line problem waiting to happen", who, although understanding sportsmanship, hard and fair play, apparently had trouble playing clean.
Any coach (below the NBA level) will tell you that sports is a life-lesson classroom. The handshake line is an invaluable exercise. We are often required by our parents/teachers to say, "sorry", against our will. Going through the motions is a necessary practice toward establishing life habits of control, respect, good choices. To expect sincerity in the handshake line is foolish; but to expect a smile and wave to happen is ridiculous.
Newsflash: It is just a game to most participants, with due respect to those few who need sports scholarships to enter college. The ability to hit a three-point shot is useless to the majority of lives, but the handshake line teaches life lessons that coaches across the world profess to want to teach.
Marx's criticism of the handshake line says more about him as a player, who apparently displayed a phony form of sportsmanship, when he played "fair" but not "clean".
By the way, I enjoy John Marx's columns.
Steve Taghon
East Moline