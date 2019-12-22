Letter: More opportunities

Thank you for your recent story on the progress made in the sport of girls' wrestling. It's encouraging and exciting to see how much participation has grown throughout the country and elsewhere in Iowa so far.

I applaud those Iowa high schools that have added girls' teams. I remember asking why we couldn't have girls' wrestling when I went to high school many years ago, and the physical education teacher just gave me an incredulous look!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm so glad that girls today have more opportunities to learn the sport, and I hope more girls will give wrestling a try. There are so many positive life skills that wrestling can teach, such as confidence, strength training, and self-defense.

With the sport of wrestling being so highly regarded overall in the state of Iowa, I look forward to the not-so-distant future when girls' wrestling will no longer be a novelty, and will be an Iowa-sanctioned sport.

Joyce Paustian

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0