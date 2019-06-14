The recent article on the City of Rock Island alderman who submitted and was paid for questionable expense during his term brought to taxpayer's attention that those who are elected to represent the best interests of the taxpayers haven't.
City Manager Randy Tweet says that it's not his job to question his "bosses." The residents have an expectation that a person in his position would notice and make the mayor aware of a situation that is notably out of the ordinary, no matter who his bosses are. Yet, he let this issue go unchecked; what other issues is the city manager letting just pass over his desk?
The article noted that council members approve these expenses at their meetings. Shame on them. No one questioned or discussed the requests? Checks and balances within any organization is smart business. Again, citizens have an expectation that their city officials will conduct themselves to a higher standard and ethical behavior.
Paul Stanforth
Rock Island