The word peace sounds so inviting. But presently, our country can't hear even a whisper of what "Peace Pilgrim" Mildred Lisette Norman, an American woman who shared her heart and physical body with others by walking and talking for peace. She walked a pilgrimage for peace. She talked of peace to anyone who would listen. She shared her heart-filled love for all people.
For 28 years "Peace Pilgrim" walked across the United States. She wore a blue tunic that read "Peace Pilgrim" on the front and "25,000 miles on foot for peace" on the back. She took no money for her efforts. She never asked for food or shelter. But many people offered her a place to sleep, or a meal, which she often welcomed.
In her birthplace, Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, there is a Peace Pilgrim Park that welcomes visitors in her name.
Our nation could use a lot more "peace" and a lot less "contention" (heated disagreement.) And the Quad City Times could use a lot more letters like this one that takes away some of the mundane political argumentative topics. I, for one, like to read more letters regarding everyday people and events that bring peace of mind to the reader. Peace be with you.
S. E. Persinger
Davenport