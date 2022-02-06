Letter: More personal

While reading Kurt Ullrich's recent column about funerals, I felt his thoughts about how they could be changed to be more personal and interesting about the person.
His description had so much more feeling about people, and I loved the way it would make you feel hearing this kind of a message, rather than the traditional short version of the deceased, about their likes and such. It would give you more of a true vision of their how they lived and how they enjoyed their life. Thank you for giving us a much more warm and thoughtful way to describe the person you are there to honor and pay your respects to. I truly enjoyed the article.
Elly Finch
Bettendorf