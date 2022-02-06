 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: More personal

While reading Kurt Ullrich's recent column about funerals, I felt his thoughts about how they could be changed to be more personal and interesting about the person.

His description had so much more feeling about people, and I loved the way it would make you feel hearing this kind of a message, rather than the traditional short version of the deceased, about their likes and such. It would give you more of a true vision of their how they lived and how they enjoyed their life. Thank you for giving us a much more warm and thoughtful way to describe the person you are there to honor and pay your respects to. I truly enjoyed the article.

Elly Finch

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump is responsible

It's so disgusting to hear Republican lawmakers and others rail against the Biden administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Letter: The people should decide

Letter: The people should decide

I read Terry Sullivan's letter, "The ruling class," and it brings up a question that I've had for a long time. Why aren't the citizens of Dave…

Letter: Tax cuts won't fix things

Letter: Tax cuts won't fix things

Iowa has reported $1.2 billion excess tax dollars. The governor wants to give it back. Why do I feel it will be given to global corporations t…

Letter: Smiling at dogma

I am old enough to remember the 50s, the decade in which I went to elementary school. This was a time when the specter of communism was very r…

Letter: Not fair

Governor Reynolds' proposal to transition in four years to a flat income tax rate of 4% will shift much of the tax burden to low and middle-in…

Letter: An alternative to tax cuts

The day of the Pennsylvania bridge collapse, MSNBC reported that the state had 3,353 bridges in "poor condition," and that Iowa is the only st…

Letter: Work on real problems

As Iowa Republicans puff out their chests bragging about having an extra billion dollars surplus on hand in state coffers, claiming such effic…

Letter: Restore bridge name

A recent letter suggesting the Interstate-74 bridge be named in honor of Abraham Lincoln, does not mention that the first span of the old brid…

Letter: Not news

I opened the newspaper last week and was surprised (not really) by the front page headlines, including pictures, that showed Davenport removin…

Letter: Wake up

Yes, please stop and do not pass school buses on two-way roads when the sign is out. Quit stopping on four-lane roads when going toward the fr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News