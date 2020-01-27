Letter: More reasons for Klobuchar

There are additional reasons supporting the Quad City Times’s editorial endorsement of Amy Klobuchar. When she led the Democratic ticket in Minnesota, that state led the nation in voter turnout percentage. And in those elections the statehouse flipped from Republican to Democratic control.

These facts should be important to Democratic caucus-goers who want to improve their party’s performance in statehouse elections (which will be involved in reapportionment) and to flip the Senate by winning in swing states like Iowa, Arizona, North Carolina and Colorado. And maybe see Amy McGrath defeat Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.