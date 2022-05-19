Letter: More Republican dribble

Once again, Bill Bloom spews Republican paranoid rhetoric.

In his letter of May 9th, Bloom starts his second paragraph off with, "Democrats were unhappy though. Rampant prosperity was empowering people..." Jeez Bloom, "rampant prosperity" for who? Again, Bloom and his conservative Trump loyalists are more worried about inflation, deficits, border issues and "handouts" to the less fortunate.

As long as I have read Bloom's dribble on these pages, not once can I remember him mentioning ethics, legality, morality, or the oath that the president and members of Congress take to defend the Constitution of the United States.

What I read are concerns about money, money, and money. I will pay inflated prices for food, gas, and whatever to ensure that an entitled, spoiled demagogue, never can get into that position again. Yet, the well-off feel threatened if they can't maintain their level of wealth and security.

I find it somewhat ironic that many veterans, especially Vietnam and Vietnam era veterans, were in the bottom 25% of income levels. That's why Trump and the majority of his supporters know nothing about loyalty, dedication, and sacrifice to this country. Look at the morons who stormed the Capitol. Wearing buffalo horns, caveman costumes, and on and on.

Yep, Patriots. I can't imagine any of them would know how to put on a real uniform.

John A. Rogers

Rock Island

