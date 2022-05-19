 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: More Republican dribble

Letters logo

Once again, Bill Bloom spews Republican paranoid rhetoric.

In his letter of May 9th, Bloom starts his second paragraph off with, "Democrats were unhappy though. Rampant prosperity was empowering people..." Jeez Bloom, "rampant prosperity" for who? Again, Bloom and his conservative Trump loyalists are more worried about inflation, deficits, border issues and "handouts" to the less fortunate.

As long as I have read Bloom's dribble on these pages, not once can I remember him mentioning ethics, legality, morality, or the oath that the president and members of Congress take to defend the Constitution of the United States.

What I read are concerns about money, money, and money. I will pay inflated prices for food, gas, and whatever to ensure that an entitled, spoiled demagogue, never can get into that position again. Yet, the well-off feel threatened if they can't maintain their level of wealth and security.

I find it somewhat ironic that many veterans, especially Vietnam and Vietnam era veterans, were in the bottom 25% of income levels. That's why Trump and the majority of his supporters know nothing about loyalty, dedication, and sacrifice to this country. Look at the morons who stormed the Capitol. Wearing buffalo horns, caveman costumes, and on and on.

People are also reading…

Yep, Patriots. I can't imagine any of them would know how to put on a real uniform.

John A. Rogers

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote Grassley out

Letter: Vote Grassley out

Primary elections can be easy to overlook, but primaries determine who will be on the ballot in the general election in November. Disinterest …

Letter: An evil in the world

Letter: An evil in the world

The battle between evil and good is raging today in the world. In the Russian world it is the destruction of Ukraine and Russia is really leve…

Letter: A closer look at crime

Letter: A closer look at crime

This is in response to the "Questions on policing" letter to the editor that ran in The Dispatch on Wednesday, May 11. The writer of the lette…

Letter: Time to pass the ERA

Letter: Time to pass the ERA

In 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment was passed by the U.S. Senate and sent to the states for ratification. It read, "Equality of rights under …

Letter: Kudos to letter writer

Letter: Kudos to letter writer

I read with much interest the letter from Kathy Andon, Cordova, on May 13. She really laid it on the line and I totally agree with her. Our ri…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News