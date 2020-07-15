Letter: More roadblocks

Recently, Dave Millage, chairman of the Scott County Republican Party, wrote a letter to the editor supporting state Sen. Roby Smith's recent bill stopping the Iowa Secretary of State from mailing out absentee ballot requests to registered voters. In the June primary, the mailing out of these requests resulted in a very positive voter turnout.

Of course, a voter can request an absentee ballot from the county auditor, but ask the average voter on the street what that means? Good luck!

The impact of Smith's bill is to restrict voting in general.

Everyone should be encouraged to vote without roadblocks. What will the Republicans come up with next? The famous Iowa Hawkeye offensive line in order to keep people from the polls?

Donald Decker

Eldridge

