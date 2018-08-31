In the northeast pocket of Bettendorf lies the Quad-Cities area's only roundabout. It's a simple, but effective solution for smooth traffic flow. Once motorist are comfortable using it, traffic flow should never stop, not matter how busy it might be. No stop lights or signs, only yield signs and pleasing landscaping greet motorists.
Other areas have done much more with roundabouts. A series of them dominate Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin's downtown. Smooth traffic flow is amazing. No more costly and time-wasting traffic lights and stop signs.
I would enjoy seeing the development of more roundabouts here in the Quad-Cities. Some problems do have simple solutions and appealing landscaping.
Rick Sundin
Davenport