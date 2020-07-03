Letter: More senseless police brutality

How could two uniformed police officers coming upon a man asleep in his vehicle, in a fast food drive-up lane, not choose to call a tow truck to move the vehicle (with the man inside), instead of creating the confrontational situation that ultimately resulted in Rayshard Brook’s death? According to news reports, Brooks was roused and told officers his sister lived just two blocks away. Had a tow truck been used to tow the vehicle to his sister’s home, with the driver inside (and untouched), another senseless murder of an unarmed person would have been avoided. The driver of the car would have been responsible for the towing charge. The officers would have been responsible for issuing a written warning. No shots fired! What do I know? I’m just an old lady who believes people should be given the benefit of the doubt before being judged.