Letter: More smoke and mirrors

Qassem Soleimani was an evil man. Yet, President Bush and President Obama declined to have him killed because it would likely have destabilized the entire Middle East.
I wondered if Trump would start a war with Iran when his corrupt presidency began to unravel. He lied about us being in imminent danger just as Bush lied about yellowcake uranium. Intelligence insiders have already said as much.
Neither was there any forethought or plan. Trump has no interest in understanding foreign policy or history. His modus operandi is to make it up impulsively as it suits the needs of his fragile ego.
You have free articles remaining.
Supposedly, he abandoned our Kurdish allies in Syria to fulfill the campaign promise of decreasing our presence in the Middle East. But killing Soleimani accomplished the exact opposite. It was a desperate act by a desperate man with no forethought of the dire consequences sure to follow. Even countries like Iraq that have historically hated Iran are now siding with Iran against America. And our (former?) allies must be horrified. As we step into the quagmire of another long and bloody war, we are jeopardizing our fiscal stability and our national security and sacrificing the lives of our precious troops on the altar of Trump's fragile ego and deteriorating mental health.
Although this outrageous, impulsive act of aggression will conveniently and temporarily overshadow his impeachment, Trump will eventually be undone by the truth. In the meantime, however, I hope our nation can survive his depraved presidency.
Caryn Unsicker
Silvis