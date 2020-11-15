Letter: More tests

I've tried scheduling a time at a Test Iowa drive-up site for two days in a row now. Not just the local site, but every site and clinic site in Iowa. None are available. The state just needs more testing sites. I then tried getting a test through Genesis Health System. My own family doctor would not schedule me for a test because I'm currently presenting only very mild symptoms. They're so overwhelmed and the tests so limited they are forced to be very, very strict. I then tried going to a convenient care center myself: same answer. I was going to these lengths because my wife's due date is less than two weeks away and I was in very close proximity to someone who is now very sick.