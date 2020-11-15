 Skip to main content
Letter: More tests
Letter: More tests

Gov. Kim Reynolds:

While I realize these are exceptional times, you stated earlier this year, "anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one."

I've tried scheduling a time at a Test Iowa drive-up site for two days in a row now. Not just the local site, but every site and clinic site in Iowa. None are available. The state just needs more testing sites. I then tried getting a test through Genesis Health System. My own family doctor would not schedule me for a test because I'm currently presenting only very mild symptoms. They're so overwhelmed and the tests so limited they are forced to be very, very strict. I then tried going to a convenient care center myself: same answer. I was going to these lengths because my wife's due date is less than two weeks away and I was in very close proximity to someone who is now very sick.

Your administration has failed to take all necessary steps, as evidenced by the federal government urging you to take steps you refuse to take. Because of that, I might not be able to be there for the birth of my son. Let alone the fact that being around my pregnant wife could be a danger, and I would have no idea. Because you said there would be a test for anyone. There isn't.

Quinn Smith

Donahue

