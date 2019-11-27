Letter: More than a slogan

I met a guy recently who came up with this nifty campaign slogan.

Are you ready for this? He said, "families first!"

The people around him smiled and there was, I think, obligatory applause.

Lame, I thought. Hasn't that one been used before?

I mean, really? Families first? It's not very punchy. And it seems antiquated. Not like his opponents, whose slogans typically center on change and progress ... as if all progress is good.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I've seen giant leaps of progress in technology, but not in humans. The same old flawed design (version 1.0) is still in production. We arrive with empty brains. By the time kids attend kindergarten we want them to speak a language and respect authority. We want them to have moral rules like, "Wait for your turn." Hygiene and safety habits: "Wash your hands, and don't run with scissors." The biggies.

Who can best raise a child? Next-door neighbors? Government? No, it's Mom. Or Dad. Better yet, both of them. Because it's a big job. And it requires diverse skills.