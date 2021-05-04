Letter: More than jobs and taxes

How can the possible new major Davenport warehouse be a national showcase, a benefit to employees, and a marketing boon for the owner? With extra thought and planning, the owner can reduce operating expenses, attract employees, and take better advantage of existing tax incentives. Instead of building a typical warehouse, by improving the thermal envelope (building surfaces), increasing natural lighting, including geothermal and photovoltaic solar, requiring full electrification (structure and operations), being conscious of embedded carbon (greenhouse gas, or GHG, emissions from materials and construction), coordinating with its utilities, thinking in terms of life-cycle costs and benefits, and providing its design firm with performance goals, the owner company can build a net zero GHG emissions and energy facility (possibly at a negative green premium).