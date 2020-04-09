Letter: More to be done

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is exhausting to see the effects of COVID-19 continue to challenge our lives, but we are making progress. This is because Quad-City citizens are trying to isolate and distance themselves. The governor's school closings probably prevented unnecessary spread of the virus. If we continue to distance ourselves, we will buy time to stock up and prepare for the ravages of this infection. Delaying the peak will allow us to find more effective treatments in the Quad Cities.

So what else can we do?

1. Wear A Mask. There is generally a 3 to 5 day lag between infection and symptoms. Some people lack symptoms and are still infected. You may be infected and not know it. Protect your community from accidental transmission by wearing a mask.

2. Encourage the governor of Iowa to make a formal proclamation of a stay-at-home order. This will likely prevent further infections. We have been fortunate because of a lower population density. However, our day of reckoning is fast approaching. We need to do more. California instituted an early stay-at-home order and has been more successful than expected in curbing deaths. A more restrictive order in the month of April can make a difference. In addition to the governor, we should appeal to our local mayors and leaders.