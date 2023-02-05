Mr. Mike Wendt’s letter dated Jan. 13 was “spot-on” concerning the current lack of transparency at Moline City Hall. Thank you, Mr. Wendt, for sharing and keeping residents informed.

I believe Port Byron Village Hall has similar transparency issues.

The village hall public address system has been intentionally dismantled and is no longer used. Hearing impaired are not served as required by the ADA.

Board meetings with Zoom options are no longer offered to the public. You must now attend in person.

Board agendas are no longer posted on the village web page or Facebook. To know what is on an agenda for the next meeting, you must drive to Village Hall, walk to an unlit bulletin board and read from an 8.5” X 11” paper.

The public no longer receives village information from the press. Village staff no longer sends agendas or minutes to the press. No reporters from our local newspapers attend.

Public comments are limited to 5 minutes; the mayor times your comments with her phone and cuts off discussion when the time is up.

FOIA requests are the only way to get past or present documents, reports or data. Requests from email or by phone are denied.

Access to all committee and board members’ contact information is denied — no phone numbers or email address are given out.

Similar to the current situation now in Moline, I believe the residents of Port Byron deserve better transparency and better communication from the mayor and staff at Port Byron Village Hall.

Dr. Bruce Peterson

Port Byron