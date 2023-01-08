 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: More transparency needed with Palmer Grill closing

Letters logo

My wife and I have been patrons of the Palmer Grill since the new building was constructed. I am a golfer and Bettendorf taxpayer as well. We were saddened to see the grill close Dec. 30 and the employees fired.

I know it has been difficult to find and retain workers as a result of COVID, but it seems that could be worked through as this is a national problem. The Palmer Grill has grown in business and revenue under the guidance and work ethic of the manager, Michelle, and her staff. Gatherings of private parties, card playing seniors, football groups and just general folks became commonplace. Golfers were able to grab a dog or liquid refreshments after the front 9.

Now it seems the restaurant may go private instead of being run by Bettendorf. My question is why?

We spend millions on a new pool that will really services few and millions are dumped at the TBK sports complex area which will be a competitor to Palmer Hills golf course facilities.

People are also reading…

What are you doing, Bettendorf? You indeed report to the taxpayers, but more transparency should be required! In the case of the Palmer Grill, you have dumped good people in the unemployment line. Perhaps they can be an operator in the I -74 elevator which will cost a million or so and is so totally unnecessary.

Steve Sachtleben

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Now that the Jan. 6th committee has finished blaming Trump for the riot. Who is to blame for not having more support for the capital police? A…

Letter: Guns protect people

Letter: Guns protect people

Why is there so much bad publicity about guns lately? The Dec. 2 article by Michael Paul Williams lists mass shootings and noted with approval…

Letter: Prayer matters

Letter: Prayer matters

In today’s world it is difficult to believe in a God who hears and responds to our prayers. It sometimes seems easier to believe that nothing …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News