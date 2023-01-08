Letter: More transparency needed with Palmer Grill closing

My wife and I have been patrons of the Palmer Grill since the new building was constructed. I am a golfer and Bettendorf taxpayer as well. We were saddened to see the grill close Dec. 30 and the employees fired.

I know it has been difficult to find and retain workers as a result of COVID, but it seems that could be worked through as this is a national problem. The Palmer Grill has grown in business and revenue under the guidance and work ethic of the manager, Michelle, and her staff. Gatherings of private parties, card playing seniors, football groups and just general folks became commonplace. Golfers were able to grab a dog or liquid refreshments after the front 9.

Now it seems the restaurant may go private instead of being run by Bettendorf. My question is why?

We spend millions on a new pool that will really services few and millions are dumped at the TBK sports complex area which will be a competitor to Palmer Hills golf course facilities.

What are you doing, Bettendorf? You indeed report to the taxpayers, but more transparency should be required! In the case of the Palmer Grill, you have dumped good people in the unemployment line. Perhaps they can be an operator in the I -74 elevator which will cost a million or so and is so totally unnecessary.

Steve Sachtleben

Bettendorf