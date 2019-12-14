Letter: More 'writing advice'

Letter: More 'writing advice'

{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to expound upon Eugene Mattecheck Jr.'s letter to the editor entitled, "Writing Advice" (Dec. 8)

This letter gave tips on how to write an effective "hate-filled diatribe," as he put it. The last tip was to insult the president's supporters with "derisive nicknames," several of which he then listed.

Before writing your diatribe, you might wish to read the first chapter of the classic self-help book, "How to Win Friends and Influence People", by Dale Carnegie. It explains just how effective name-calling and other personalized criticism can be in winning others to your political side, whether it be left or right.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News