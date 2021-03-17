Letter: Moritz is honest

Scott County owes a lot to Auditor Roxanna Moritz. She has not played partisan politics as some county and state officials have. We know who they are.

Moritz has been honest and open about her office and what she is doing.

We need more government officials like Roxanna Moritz.

Will I be able to apply for an absentee ballot when her replacement comes up for election? Will there be enough time to request an absentee ballot, receive it in the mail, fill it out and mail it back to be counted?

With voter suppression by the Republicans and slow, unreliable service by the U.S. Postal Service (run by Republican Louis DeJoy) it's getting iffy whether my vote will get counted.

Marilyn C. Leonard

Bettendorf

