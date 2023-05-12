Gallup polls show that 49% of Americans now identify as independents, versus 25% each for Democrats and Republicans. These polls also show that Americans are tired of partisan politics and want common sense politicians who will balance the budget, reduce inflation and fix our broken immigration system.

Occasionally, people criticize this newspaper for being too far to the left or the right. I am just grateful that we have a local newspaper that covers local and regional news and tries to present both political sides in its opinion pages.

Most of today’s news media are completely biased in one direction. Talk radio is the worst example. In the past, local hosts like Jim Fisher or Jim Albrecht on WOC radio allowed people with contrary opinions to call in – or be interviewed. Now that radio station has been bought by national lobbyists who hire national hosts to blatantly push a partisan, right-wing agenda.

National Public Radio is an alternative, but it is leaning more and more to the left. While NPR still presents balanced views on some daytime talk shows, they are clearly biased in their coverage of the national news, especially on wedge issues such as abortion and gender – which they cover relentlessly.

It is getting harder to find the truth. If we are going to maintain an informed democracy, it is critical that we pursue multiple sources of news. These days, if you are relying on only one news source, you are probably getting half the story.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport