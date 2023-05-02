I think it's time that the citizens of Davenport get to vote on the projects the city is spending millions of dollars on.

Most citizens would have voted against the increased train traffic through this town. Anyone who saw the recent train derailment in Ohio would not invite this into our town.

The city's response is to double down and invest a huge sum in what could be a death zone if a train derails.

Imagine being trapped between flaming rail cars and the river. A major derailment could close both bridges in this town and think of the liability if there are mass casualties, the insurance load could be incredible. This city could face crippling lawsuits. Time to think again.

Steven Collier

Davenport