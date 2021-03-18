 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Motives
topical

Letter: Motives

{{featured_button_text}}

Voter suppression is running rampant in Iowa at both the federal and state levels. At the federal level, there are 22 disenfranchised voters in the 2nd Congressional District whose votes were wrongfully excluded from the election. At the state level, Republicans just passed voter suppression legislation that, among other things, reduces access to early and absentee voting. This bill was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Unlike the threat posed to voting rights by the new legislation, Congress can rectify the exclusion of the 22 legitimate ballots with a complete and transparent recount.

Unwilling to accept the disenfranchisement of voters, Rita Hart and her lawyers have been tirelessly fighting for an accurate and consistent recount of all the ballots in the 2nd District congressional election. Hart’s lawyer, Marc Elias, has a long-standing track record of fighting voter suppression in order to strengthen democracy.

In contrast, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and her lawyers continue to promote voter suppression and silence the voices of Iowans. Miller-Meeks’ lawyer, Alan Ostergren, consistently fights to strengthen voter suppression. When he’s not working on disenfranchising voters in the 2nd District congressional election, he’s lobbying for the voter suppression bill that just became law.

It is important to recognize voter suppression and do everything possible to prevent it from happening. Hart and her lawyers want to make sure that every vote is counted so no voters are disenfranchised. I wish Miller-Meeks and her lawyers had the same motive.

Adam Peters

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A rebuttal

As local alumni, we are disappointed in the negative press received by Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities because of incorrect statements…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Partisanship

  • Updated

The Scott County auditor, recorder, and treasurer will soon decide whether Scott County Board of Supervisors member John Maxwell should be rem…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No joke

The more colleges and universities proclaim their excellence, the more they signal their decline into the abyss of mediocrity. High school is …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News