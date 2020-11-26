Letter: Move beyond election

As I watched the national news on Nov. 14, I was saddened to see Americans gathered in Washington, D.C., protesting the 2020 presidential election. Some were yelling into microphones that they had been cheated out of this election. For over 200 years, the United States has held an election where the American people have elected a president. Each election has been followed by a peaceful transition of power by the losing or exiting president, despite whatever personal issues or political divisions might exist.

Americans have serious issues to consider. COVID-19 has infected and killed hundreds of thousands of Americans in 2020. It took too long for the president to include the president-elect in COVID-19 briefings and all intelligence briefings. The president-elect needs to be ready on January 20, 2021, to take the reins and lead the American people through serious issues that face the nation, including COVID-19.

It is my hope that we citizens of the U.S. can, first, move beyond the 2020 election, accept the outcome and give our full support to the president-elect and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle so they can work to solve the issues facing the U.S. Second, until we have a vaccine for all Americans, we should listen to and follow prescribed guidelines.