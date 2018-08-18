Thinking of the long-term infrastructure of the Rock Island Library, it's exciting to know officials have a vision to expand its facilities and services. The big expensive question is how.
While some are advocating a new main location through the purchase of the Tri-City Jewish Center, it makes more sense for the library to move its downtown location to the courthouse instead.
The benefits are numerous.
First, the $20 million price tag the library has placed on updates would be significantly slashed by the $16 million estimate to renovate and repurpose the courthouse. Expanding facilities for the library, saving the courthouse, increasing traffic in a suffering downtown, ability to keep the recorder's office from moving, and the possibility to utilize the first floor for a beautiful revenue-generating event space makes this a sensible solution.
To the Rock Island County Board, Rock Island City Council and Rock Island Library Board of Directors: We have the opportunity to have the best library in the Quad-Cities. Let's move the downtown location to the courthouse and save it from the wrecking ball.
Austin Matthew
Rock Island