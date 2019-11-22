Letter: Move to higher ground

Whether or not Dave Heller, owner of the Quad-Cities River Bandits, is able to keep a minor league baseball in our area, Major League Baseball does not want to be here.

Can you blame them?

This year was just one of several times our local franchise was unable to get to the ball field due to flooding.

Make all the arguments you want that this will not happen again, it does not seem MLB is buying it.

Our fate rests in the hands of Beloit, Wisconsin. If they are willing to build a new ballpark, we’re done.

Mr. Heller has been a very good friend to the Quad Cities. It is time for us to be a good friend to him. Our city and regional leaders should step up with a signed promise to build a new stadium which exceeds MLB guidelines. The Canadian Pacific Railway needs to chip in a third of the cost. That ought to give Mr. Heller some real negotiating power.

Now is the time to admit we made a mistake in rebuilding Modern Woodmen Park in the middle of the river and move that awesome Ferris wheel to higher ground.

Jim Parcel

Davenport

