Letter: Moving and impressive

They did it! I will never understand how, but I do understand why: dedication and passion. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the music staff of the Rock Island-Milan School District for putting together two outstanding year-end concerts for the high school (May 17) and junior highs (May 18). This school year was anything but normal, and yet the music staff, with support from the administration and many others, managed to bring together students who had never played or sung together before the concerts.

They were able to present two moving and impressive concerts that will provide students, families, and friends with lasting memories of making and enjoying music during these incredible times. Even the weather presented challenges, and the concerts were moved indoors with measures in place to ensure the health and safety of participants and attendees. Tickets were limited, attendees were distanced and masked, and students wore face masks and used covers on their instruments. The sound might have been a bit muffled, but there was no dampening the enthusiasm exhibited by the music staff and students.