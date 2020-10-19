Letter: Moving goalposts

Senate Republicans have moved the goalposts to insure that President Trump will get a third appointment to the Supreme Court. After refusing to even give President Obama’s 2016 nominee a hearing, or a vote, insisting that a court vacancy be filled only after voters had elected a new president, Republicans now vow to get a Trump nominee confirmed in record time — before this election. This will give conservative justices a solid 6-to-3 majority on the court.

A lopsided conservative majority threatens many civil liberty concerns like voting rights and reproductive rights, environmental concerns like pollution and global warming, monopolistic business practices, tax policies, income inequality, etc. It also threatens the hard won benefits of health care reform in the Affordable Care Act like protection for people with preexisting conditions, Medicaid coverage for low income workers, etc.

Republican state attorneys general and the Trump administration have brought a case to the Supreme Court that seeks to repeal the entire Affordable Care Act (without any plan to replace it). The court will take up the case after the election.