I have played disc golf at Credit Island for years. I played in 2020 after the big flood on not such a great course. I played all last year in 2021. I played May 8 this year but by the 22nd of May, weeds were up to my waist and dandelions up to my knees. I was given an excuse as to why. If the mayor played disc golf and wanted to play at Credit Island, would it be mowed? Can a lawyer tell me I don't have to pay my property tax since I am not getting city services?