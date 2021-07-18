Letter: Mowing leads to growing

When I was young, my dad volunteered me to mow a neighbor’s lawn. I wasn’t too happy about it because this neighbor was old and crotchety. After finishing, I stormed home and told my dad that I was never going to mow his lawn again. I was angry for two reasons.

First, he followed right behind me to make sure I didn’t miss a blade of grass. If I didn’t get close enough to a tree, he would make me go back and get the rogue grass. I was also torqued because when I was done, he tossed me “two-bits” and told me to go buy an ice cream cone. Initially, I didn’t know what “two-bits” was, but I quickly learned it was only a quarter, and it was not enough to buy ice cream!

In exasperation I complained to my dad, “I’m not ever mowing ‘Old man’ Schwartz’s yard again! If he can follow me around, he can do it himself and if he only pays ‘two-bits,’ I got better stuff to do.”

My dad, who is not prone to long explanations, said something like this: “Mr. Schwartz is lonely and has a bad heart. You will mow his lawn whenever he needs it, even if he pays you nothing.”

Lesson learned. Thankful for a dad who taught me how mowing can lead to growing. "Do not say to your neighbor, 'Go, and come again, tomorrow I will give it'—when you have it with you." (Proverbs 3:28)