Letter: Much needed reforms

For the second time in three years, Democrats in the U.S. House have passed House Resolution 1 (HR1), dubbed the "For the People Act". HR1, along with the Voting Rights Advancement Act (HR4), strengthens our democracy by implementing a comprehensive set of federal reforms, affecting elections, campaigns, ethics and voting rights.

HR1 eliminates partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, reduces dark money campaign donations, tightens government ethics standards, and creates public financing for campaigns. HR1 weakens voter ID laws, creates automatic voter registration, mandates early and mail-in voting, protects ballot boxes, safeguards voter rolls, requires paper ballots, and restores voting rights to former felons. HR1 guarantees all voters same-day registration, with a minimum of 15 days of early voting, for at least 10 hours each day. HR1 requires all presidential candidates to release their tax returns.

HR1 should reach the Senate floor for a vote in April. Republican legislators in 43 states are currently working to pass over 250 bills that would accomplish the opposite of what HR1 is proposing. All Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate have declared their intense opposition to HR1.