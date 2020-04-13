Letter: Much to celebrate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I write to you as the proud president of Scott Community College. I must say that I am extraordinarily impressed with the way people throughout our region have banded together to answer the challenges of the past few weeks.

I cannot think of a time that was marked by greater ambiguity and change in the ways we have been asked to work, to study, and to live together. The certainty that exists is our ability to adapt and to redefine community. No matter the challenges, we all pull together to persevere, to innovate, and to create the solutions that will move us forward through adversity.

April is Community College Month, and we have much to celebrate. The great majority of Scott Community College graduates remain in our communities. They are serving in critical roles during this pandemic as health care workers, educators, manufacturers, truck drivers, mechanics, and IT professionals. Their work is the backbone and the strength of this community.

I have no doubt that we will continue to overcome difficulties and to care for each other during this perilous time. Scott Community College remains ready and willing to help guide that effort, and to lead our economic comeback by providing the training, skills, and degrees our workforce needs to recover.