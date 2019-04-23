Sen. Chuck Grassley claims that President Trump "has been cleared of collusion and obstruction of justice."
That claim over states the former and completely misstates the latter.
The Mueller Report emphatically stated that investigators could not clear Trump of obstruction. (Volume II, Page 2.) Also, rather than saying there was no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy, it said that amid obstructive actions, it had not found such evidence. The report explains that obstruction of justice includes unsuccessful attempts to "hinder, delay or prevent the testimony of a witness." (Volume II, pages 10-11) and detailed Trump's numerous attempts at such witness tampering, summarizing them as "efforts in both public and private to encourage witnesses not to cooperate with the investigation." (Volume. II, page. 7).
The investigators did not prosecute because Department of Justice policy prevents it (Volume II, page 8), so they deferred to Congress' impeachment authority. (Volume II, page. 8).
Attorney General William Barr feebly excused those violations as Trump's misguided attempt to protect his presidency. However, once the investigation focused upon him, he escalated his obstruction. Thus his motive was purely to save himself (Volume II, page 7), which cannot excuse obstructing justice.
The report further shows how Trump's associates variously refused to testify, destroyed evidence and lied. Similarly, Trump refused to be interviewed to answer questions or to respond to follow-up questions. The Russian half of the possible conspiracy is largely beyond reach. The unsurprising result is that no evidence has yet been unearthed, but it may exist and may yet be discovered, perhaps in impeachment hearings.
Tom Walsh
LeClaire