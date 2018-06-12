Baseless allegations, distractions and lies discrediting the intelligence community muddle both the news coverage and our understanding of the true thrust of the ongoing Special Counsel investigative process.
In July 2016, the FBI began examining apparent Russian invasion of our election process to favor Trump and possible Trump campaign coordination/cooperation with the Russians. In May, 2017, Special Counsel Robert Mueller designated to lead special investigation into foreign power interference and possible links with the Trump campaign. In February, testifying to Senate Intelligence Committee, heads of the top six American intelligence agencies unanimously affirm Russian interference.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated against 20 individuals. Two federal grand juries have issued indictments. Charges include false statements conspiracy against the U.S., money laundering, filing false tax returns, bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Five individuals, most with ties to the Trump campaign, have pleaded guilty to various charges.
Trump and supporters maintain deceitful efforts to portray himself a victim, maligning the legitimate investigation, undermining the intelligence community and Mr. Mueller’s efforts while labeling it all a “witch hunt” or “hoax.” Why?
No hoax, no witch hunt, no malicious political deception — the Mueller investigation is an essential national security measure to reveal truth about this extremely serious and invasive attack by a foreign power on our democratic processes. It must reach full and complete conclusion.
William D. Seaver
Milan