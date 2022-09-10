 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 'My Brother's Gift' is a gift to community

I am writing this after seeing Black Box Theatre’s Sunday matinee of My Brother’s Gift. In just over an hour it tells the story of teenage brother and sister, Heinz and Eva, trying to survive in Nazi occupied Amsterdam. Heinz weaves tales for Eva, and draws paintings to help pass their time. I cannot put into words how perfectly crafted this production is, but you should not miss it. There are shows again this coming weekend. At times, images of Heinz’s paintings are projected onto a screen. This production is one small, yet stunning, part of Quad City wide programming. See Out of Darkness qc. I am grateful to live in a community that so generously supports its many cultural offerings.

Bill Gallin

Davenport

