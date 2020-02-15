Letter: My caucus experience

The night of the Iowa caucuses, I had the privilege of working to register people, and this is what I observed:

Start with having the entire city of Bettendorf caucus in one location. Doesn't matter that parking will be insufficient. People told me that they had to park four blocks away. How many people could not participate because they could not find a parking spot and the doors were locked at 7 p.m.?

Let’s put 282 people in a room the size of most bedrooms, use curtains as partitions to make it even noisier so people cannot hear the instructions.

Let’s make sure the registration information is incomplete. I had to register 92 people (a third of one precinct) as Democrat even though most told me they had participated in prior Democratic caucuses.

Let’s create an app, knowing most caucus leaders are senior citizens, don't know what an app is or how to download, use it or upload data. Select a new company, Shadow, Inc., to supply it.

There was no testing to verify the app worked correctly. There was no verification that each location had internet access. There was limited training on the use of the app.

They put as few people on the phones to assist with errors and collect data in the event the app failed.