Letter: My prayer

As the exiles celebrated the Passover, the priests and Levites purified themselves. The Levites slaughtered the Passover lamb for all the exiles. The Israelites who had returned from the exile ate it with all who had separated themselves from the unclean practices in order to seek the Lord. So they celebrated the Festival of Unleavened Bread, because the Lord had filled them with joy by changing the attitude of the king of Assyria so that he assisted them in the work on the house of God. (Ezra 6:19-22)

As we prepare to celebrate Easter, we see the plight we are in as a nation. Hundreds of businesses are ruined physically and/or financially, thousands of people are out of a job and billions of dollars are being wasted on non-essentials. Small infractions are being magnified while great atrocities are being excused. All the good that has been accomplished is being reversed.

As we go through the Easter celebration, we must remember that mankind is born into sin and that Jesus' life, death and resurrection was, is and always will be, the only payment for our sin. It is only as we accept God's forgiveness that we can be right with him. It is my prayer that as our nation prepares for and celebrates our risen Lord, that we will humble ourselves, pray, seek God's face and turn from our wicked ways. Then we will hear from heaven, be forgiven of our sins and our land will be healed.