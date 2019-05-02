In a previous letter to the editor, Lorrie Bowman states we should not have the legal right nor choice to end our life even when pain and terminal suffering are more than we can bear. I disagree. Today’s current public policy denies me the right to make my own end-of-life decisions, decisions based on my religious, spiritual and personal life views.
Currently, eight states have in their public policies the individual’s right to make his or her own end-of-life decisions.
Ms. Bowman states there is "ample evidence" Oregon residents suffering from mental illness and depression are being given prescriptions for "assisted suicide without counseling."
Oregon has had a legal end-of-life option since 1997. In 2018, 249 residents out of 4.5 million asked for the prescription, but 168 patients (68 percent) took the prescription; 113 doctors wrote prescriptions while two failed to comply with regulations. Given this data, if there is "ample evidence" to the contrary, let’s review it.
For readers who want the right to make their own end-of-life choices, here’s what you need to know:
You need a prognosis of six months or less to live.
There must be evidence you are of sound mind and making your own medical decisions.
You must be physically able to self-administer the prescription.
No physician or family member can give you the prescription.
You must make two different requests for the medication, the second prescription 15 days after the first request.
If the current public policy is denying you the right to make your own choices, then tell your Iowa legislators.
Bruce Bufe
Davenport