Letter: My tax dollars

Cheerleaders, school sports, school boards, teachers, etc., should not be allowed to demonstrate their political or protest feelings on the property tax money that I send each year for the school district.

If you want to demonstrate against the national anthem and the American flag, then do it on your ticket, not mine. Do it in front of your house and have at it. I am giving you my tax dollars to be educated in a fair, just manner and helping you to be a complete person as you mature.

It does beg the question: Do you have all the facts and really understand your actions? I respect your right to share and demonstrate for your beliefs. American history, good or bad, has been eliminated from schools, which has created a huge void in learning. Introspection by you is needed on the sacrifices that many have made so you can exercise your rights and freedoms.

One time, stand and stare at the American flag, and you will have a feeling that is only for you to digest. Perhaps one of pride, thankfulness, freedom and a country that has truly been blessed.