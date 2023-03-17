Abortion has been a hot-button topic in the United States for years, but debate about the consequences of having an abortion ignited again last year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. Even now people are protesting state by state. It can be tough to know what's true and what is a myth. How can we tell myth from the truth? Here are some of the myths and truths people need to know:

Myth – Abortion increases the risk of mental health issues and suicide.

Truth – There has not been one report of an aborted baby committing suicide.

Myth – Abortion impacts future fertility.

Truth – It is a proven fact that not one aborted baby has attempted to reproduce.

Myth – Abortion is linked to eating disorders.

Truth – All eating disorders found aborted babies are the direct result of the mother's eating disorders.

Myth – Abortion isn't safe.

Truth – This one we have to agree with; 99% of aborted babies die. One percent die shortly after.

Myth – Women often regret having an abortion.

Truth – Babies are a bundle of joy and women are proud of them.

In knowing the facts about abortion, we see that myths can be very hurtful. People internalize these myths and are misinformed about the detriment of abortion and that can impact the care of the unborn child. Please don't be tricked by the, my body, my choice, myth. It is your body and the baby's body. Let's abort abortion.

Jerry Willis

Moline