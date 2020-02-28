Letter: Name calling is unacceptable

After recently expressing my opinion in the Q-C Times that President Trump should be defeated in the November election, I received in the mail an unsigned letter. I glanced at it and tore it up. I did see the opening was addressed to “Dumbs--t Donald” with various derogatory nouns and adjectives in the body of the letter.

Unfortunately, it seems that some of his followers think Mr. Trump’s disgraceful use of name calling is acceptable behavior.

We citizens should be trying to make our country a better place to live, raise our families and prosper. It is disconcerting to think that some believe those goals might be helped by creating fear and using intimidation. But it has been argued by Mr. Trump himself in a book that he governs well by using fear as one of his main motivators.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am willing to listen to a good-faith defense of Mr. Trump.

However, I hope our political discussions can rise above a grade-school level of name calling.

Don Moeller

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0