Letter: Name new I-74 bridge after Lincoln

Name the new I-74 bridge the "Abraham Lincoln Memorial Bridge."
After college and the Army, I worked 32 years at the Rock Island District, Corps of Engineers. My work in human resources required frequent car trips along the river from Dubuque, Iowa, Hannibal, Missouri. In doing this, I crossed many bridges and became quite interested in Mississippi River history and culture, especially the impact of Abraham Lincoln on our local history.
As a lawyer, Lincoln specialized in railroad cases. When the railroad from Chicago to Rock Island was completed in 1854, the railroad built the first bridge across the river — a wooden swing-span. Fifteen days after the first train crossed to Davenport, on May 4, 1856, the side-wheeler Effie Afton with passengers and oxen going upstream, passed through the span. Soon the steamer was damaged in the rapids and floated back to the bridge. The boat caught fire as did the bridge, destroying both.
The boat owner filed suit against the railroad for damages and to prevent future bridges being built, Lincoln represented the railroad and won the court battles which led to laws governing the interplay between river boats and bridges.
Lincoln, who himself had past riverboat experience, had, according to some biographers, completed this most complex case of his legal career. This spearheaded significantly both westward migration and mass Mississippi traffic and, as well, as his political career.
What more reason do we need to name our great new I-74 bridge as a Lincoln memorial?
Jerry Hahn
Geneseo