Letter: Name the Quad City International Airport after George Nathan Kirk

After reading Tom Loewy's excellent biographical piece on WWII Naval aviator and Moline native George Nathan Kirk, I would like to propose that the Quad City International Airport should be renamed in Mr. Kirk's honor.

His service record, like that of fellow Naval aviator Edward "Butch" O'Hare, is deserving of such an honor, to say nothing of Mr. Kirk's 28 years of service in development and management of the Moline airport. As the son of a late WWII Army veteran, we should agree that the Greatest Generation's tradition of service and sacrifice should never be forgotten.